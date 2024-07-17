Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take your BBQ game ot the next level

The sun is finally set to come out of hiding and barbecue season is set for take-off. If you are looking to upgrade your BBQ game there are some major discounts in Amazon’s Prime Day deals - but you have to act fast as you only have a few hours left to claim them.

The online retail giant has come out the gates swinging with its summer sale this year. But all good things have to come to an end and Prime Day will finish at 11.59pm today (Wednesday, 17 July), meaning you don’t have long to delay if you want to snatch a bargain.

Major brands such as Ninja and Weber have slashed prices, almost to a ridiculous level, on big ticket items. It includes portable grills, so you can BBQ on-the-go, as well as smokers and plenty more.

Tech writer Matthew Mohan-Hickson has rounded-up some of the very best barbecue bargains you can grab during Amazon Prime Day - see them below. But remember you only have until the clock strikes midnight before the carriage turns back into a pumpkin, I mean before the deals are gone for good.

Weber Spirit series

The grillmasters over at Weber are offering cracking deals on two of its major ticket Spirit label grills. Including the E-310 and the E-210, both are available for absolute steals.

Weber Spirit E-310

With a porcelain-enamelled lid and cast aluminium body, for superior heat retention and a consistent temperature for even cooking, this stylishly robust gas barbeque grill can withstand the elements for year-round outdoor cooking. The iconic 3-burner Weber gas grill features an extra large gas grill plate cooking surface, plus porcelain-enamelled flavorizer bars for the authentic grilled taste every time and it is powered by gas bottles (sold separately).

The freestanding BBQ is on wheels, so you can move it around your outside space whenever you need to. The E-310 has an anti-rust design, to prevent nature from taking its toll too quickly.

Amazon shopper Alice wrote: “No frills or gimmicks just a very well made family BBQ,that should by the build quality of it, last for many years to come, much much better than my old grillstream after four years and lots of use rotted and fell apart, wish I had bought a Weber from start.”

Weber Spirit E-210

Similar to its big brother the E-310, see more above, it has a porcelain-enamelled lid and cast aluminium body for superior heat retention. The major difference is that it has two burners instead of three.

Amazon customer Timothy wrote: “Very sturdy, excellent quality and looks fantastic. The build instructions were spot on. It cooks food very well and it really is easy to clean. I paid a little more to replace my old bbq, but it is well worth the extra for this high quality piece, a great addition to the garden.”

Weber charcoal grills

If you are looking for something a bit more compact than a full blown monster grill like the Spirit series products, Weber has also slashed prices on its charcoal grills. See the deals - which are available until 11.59pm today - below.

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue

You can snatch a tidy discount on Weber’s Original Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue in the Prime Day sales - with 16% off. The price is down to £140.99 from £167 and the deal is available until 11.59pm today.

The barbecue comes with a built-in temperature gauge, heat-resistant bowl and lid, triple plated cooking grate, heavy-gauge steel fuel grate plus heat shield handle. It is easy to clean and is described as being ideal for cooking and grilling food to perfection.

To fire up the barbecue, it is fueled by charcoal lump wood or briquettes. Weber also offers a 10-year warranty in case anything goes wrong, but they are confident that it won’t.

One shopper on Amazon wrote: “Uses charcoal lump wood or briquettes.”

Weber Bar-B-Kettle Charcoal Barbecue

It features Weber’s stylish original black/silver design with heat-resistant bowl and lid, triple plated cooking grate, heavy-gauge steel fuel grate plus handle with heat shield. It is on wheels so it is movable around your patio or garden, making it great for cooking for friends and family.

Like the other charcoal Weber grills it is fueled by charcoal lump wood or briquettes. It comes with a 10 year warranty as well.

One shopper on Amazon wrote: “The results when using this BBQ are really good with a proper BBQ taste/smell.”

Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue

It is a 57cm BBQ featuring a classic grill with heat-resistant bowl and lid, triple plated cooking grate, heavy-gauge steel fuel grate plus handle with built-in heat shield. It is easy to clean and you can even cook pizzas on it, as well as the usual burgers and sausages.

Like the other charcoal grills it has a 10 year warranty. It is fueled by charcoal lump wood or briquettes.

One shopper on Amazon wrote: “Sturdy when moving food around the grill. Bought this one for our son as we were so pleased with the one we got for ourselves two years ago.”

Weber Classic Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue

Similar to all the other grills above, it is movable and is on wheels - so you can roll it around to suit your grilling needs. It can be easily cleaned and can be used all year round.

It also has a 10-year warranty and you will need to use charcoal lump wood or briquettes to fuel it. An Amazon shopper added: “Easy to put together, solid sturdy piece of kit, definitely recommend.”

Weber portable BBQs

If you are going to be on the move this summer and travelling around to see friends or family pretty regularly, then Weber has a range of on-the-go portable barbecues. And you can grab some amazing deals on them before Amazon Prime Day comes to an end at 11.59pm tonight.

Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Barbeque Grill

It is described as being a premium travel-size gas barbeque grill. The product features folding legs which pivot around the compact barbecue, locking the lid in place for easy carrying.

To get started simply push the ignition button and it will instantly heat-up, making it great for feeding your loved ones at a summer get-together. It is fueled by disposable propane canisters / propane gas bottles (not included).

One Amazon customer wrote: “Absolutely perfect for cooking up dinner for the family. When you can’t be bothered to fire up the big bbq or the gas bbq, this is the perfect size for cooking a few burgers, steaks, sausages etc. Really easy to put together and to store. And minimal effort to clean. I highly recommend this.”

Weber Go-Anywhere Barbeque Grill

You can also grab 18% off Weber’s Go-Anywhere Barbeque Grill in the Prime Day sales. The price has fallen to just £82.99 from £100.96 - a saving of nearly £20.

It features an outdoor cooking stove, BBQ oven and smoker features folding legs which pivot around the compact barbecue, locking the lid in place for easy carrying. Unlike its slightly bigger brother, see directly above, it is fueled by charcoal instead of gas.

Weber says that you should use charcoal lump wood or briquettes to get it going. The deal is on just the BBQ and not any accessories - and you have until 11.59pm tonight to grab it.

In the reviews, one Amazon shopper said: “Perfect food cooked on this great little barbecue. The lid makes all the difference as opposed to cooking over an open grill. The cooking surface is just the right distance from the coals - i.e. doesn't burn everything.”

Weber Chimney Starter

If you already own a Weber grill, or have grabbed one in the Prime Day sales, you can also save 33% on the Weber Chimney Starter. The price has been slashed from £25.20 to £16.99 - a saving of just shy of £10.

This accessory is designed for all owners of kettle charcoal grills. It has two handles to provide optimal control when pouring hot briquettes.

The cylindrical canister holds enough charcoal to fill your kettle barbecue. While the cone-shaped bottom ensures that briquettes light quickly.

Shopper Mark wrote on Amazon: “Must admit I thought this would be a waste of money. However it is by far the best BBQ Item I have got. If you follow the instructions it heats the coals up really fast and evenly. Does get hot though but well what would you expect.”

Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill

Weber is not the only big name BBQ manufacturer offering deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales. Shoppers can grab a tasty 47% off the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill.

The price has been slashed from £699.99 to just £367.50 for the grill, which runs on both gas and coal. It is a saving of over £330 but is only available until 11.59pm tonight - so act fast.

The deal is on the four burner model and it comes with Gas2Coal’s patented charcoal tray, which the company says guarantees less flare-up and uniform heat for cooked and tasty foods. It features strong and durable burners that are built to last.

The durable porcelain coating on these cooking grills makes them rust resistant and easy to clean. It comes with a temperature indicator mounted on the lid so you can keep a close eye on the heat in your grill.

Amazon customer Chris writes: “Very impressed with this spur of the moment purchase, and it arrived the next day, well packaged and protected. Works very well on gas setting, not tried charcoal yet, but this was the beauty of this BBQ, can use either. Very well made, sturdy and reasonably easy to assemble, but takes a while and I haven't cleaned it yet.”

Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker

For fans of Ninja the company has put together an incredible deal on its Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker. The price has been slashed by 24% and it also comes with a bunch of goodies including two Digital Probes, Rib Rack, Cover, Liners & Cleaning Brush.

Shoppers can grab it for £339.99 instead of the usual £449.99 price tag. It is a saving of over £100 and is only available until 11.59pm tonight.

The grill has seven outdoor cooking functions including: BBQ Grill, Smoker, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate & Reheat. It is water resistant to rating IPX4 and is perfect for gardens, patios, balconies and camping.

Integrated smoker box burns 100% real wood pellets for natural smoky flavours. Smoke low & slow for tender results, or quickly add smoky flavours to any food.

However while Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing, it is important to remain vigilant for scams. A warning has been issued by experts revealing what you need to watch out for to avoid being scammed.