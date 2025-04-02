Capture the magic with a digital wedding guest photo album and guestbook with GuestPix - it couldn't be easier | GuestPix

GuestPix offers couples a smart way to collect and view their wedding photos without the long wait.

As wedding season approaches, many couples face the familiar challenge of managing the flood of photos captured on the big day. From professional shots to hundreds snapped by guests, these images often end up scattered across phones, messages and cloud drives – hard to organise and easy to forget.

GuestPix is a platform designed to solve that problem. It offers a simple way to gather, view and download every photo in one place, all in high resolution. Rather than waiting weeks for an official album, couples can see their photos almost instantly – and from more perspectives than just the professional photographer’s.

With packages starting from £37, it’s also proving a practical option for those rethinking the cost of traditional wedding photography, which typically runs between £1,400 and £1,600.

How does GuestPix work?

GuestPix provides seamless sharing! Your guests can instantly upload photos, videos, and guestbook messages by quickly scanning a QR code or clicking a private link. No app download or guest account registration is needed. It’s compatible with any device and requires no registration; guests simply enter their name before uploading photos and videos. A title and description can be added to photos, and guests can leave a written or video guestbook message. GuestPix provides a customisable digital gallery that allows you and your guests to relive the best moments of your event for years to come. Take control of your memories with adjustable settings to perfectly capture the essence of your special day. The day after your event, everyone will be talking about and enjoying your digital gallery.

You can use GuestPix for any special event including hen parties, stag do’s, birthdays and more. Whatever you have planned make sure you have GuestPix to capture the special moments that will last a lifetime.

