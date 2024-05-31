EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa launches new swimwear collection with In The Style
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
EastEnders character Lauren Branning may still be in everyone's bad books following the Whitney and Zack wedding saga however, in real life we love who plays her, Jacqueline Jossa. The actress, 31, has teamed up with an online retailer In The Style again and this week launched a new collection of swimwear.
The actress showed off her stunning figure as she shared snaps of her new collection on Instagram. The new range which features swimwear and cover-ups dropped on Wednesday May 26. In the post Jacqueline wrote: Ahhh guys! My brand new swim collection with In The Style launches TONIGHT! I am soooo excited for this one!
“You guys are loving this one as much as I do! For the first time in a while we have brought a pop of colour and I must say it’s definitely one of your faves haha and I don’t blame you!”
The new swimwear collection is everything you need for your summer holiday. I’ve picked the best items from the collection that will look perfect for the beach. The body positive actress has created an inclusive clothing collection in sizes from 4 to 28.
The multicoloured Control Abstract Print Belted Swimsuit £28 is stunning. I love the colourful design and the belt detail gives you the perfect hourglass shape. The multicolour design also comes in a Abstract Cami Plisse Maxi Dress £38 which is perfect to throw over your swimsuit if you are heading out for dinner.
If you prefer a bikini then you will love the new tangerine orange Ruched Front Crinkle Bikini Top £18 and matching Control Textured High Waist Bikini Bottom £15 Jacqueline has paired the bikini with the white Textured Long Sleeve Co-Ord Beach Shirt £28 and Textured Co-Ord Beach Short £22.
If like me you only wear black then the Textured Scoop Neck Ring Detail Bikini Top £18 and the Control Textured High Waist Bikini Bottoms £15 are a must. Wear with the Ruched Side Maxi Sarong £20 and you will look like an absolute beach babe.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.