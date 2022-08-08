Back to school shopping: everything you need for your kid’s new term
As the summer holidays move towards their conclusion, parents’ stress levels are at their peak, exasperated by enduring weeks of child entertainment.
And before you’re able to pack them off to school there’s one more stressful task that needs doing: make sure they have everything they need for the new school term.
What are the back to school essentials?
A quick measure of how tall they’ve grown will set you up for any new items of uniform that need purchasing, but what about the other essentials that every kid needs?
To help ease the stress we’ve come up with a checklist of ten school essentials, with a product recommendation in each category. Depending on their age, you may need only a few of them. But even kids who have already been in school for a few years are likely to need items replaced due to loss, breakage or, more likely, a change in what is currently cool among their peers.
Before investing, consult with your kids so that each purchase meets with their approval, then get them in early, and at least some of the holiday stress will begin to lift before term time begins.
The back to school checklist, at a glance:
- Best for a water bottle: Smash Small Water Sipper Bottle
- Best digital accessory for older students and teachers: Rocketbook Reusable Academic Planner
- Best for coolest bag accessory: Lego Star Wars R2D2 Bag Tag
- Best for writing for younger kids: Stabilo EASY Original Right Handed Rollerball Pen
- Best for basic notebooks: Ryman Kraft Notebook Wirebound Ruled A5
- Best for a lunch bag: Thermos X Rachel Ellen Lunch Kit Bag
- Best backpack: Pachee Backpack
- Best for maths class: Helix Oxford Maths Set
- Best for budding artists: Winsor & Newton Sketching Pencil Set
- Best pencil case: Fringoo Silicone Patch Pugicorn Pencil Case
Smash Small Sipper Water Bottle
Pros: Good, solid 100% BPA free water bottle
Cons: Patterns aren’t especially colourful
We’ve seen lots of businesses claiming to have revolutionized the water bottle with elaborate designs said to make drinking from them easier. But in our experience most of these have flaws which renders them a waste of money.
We like Smash water bottles because they follow a simple design, are cheap and work. Their Small Sippers range is made from Tritan material, a plastic that is BPA-free, food safe, tough and shatterproof.
There’s a choice of child friendly patterns to choose from, although they’re not quite as colourful as other bottles on the market.
The screw top lid has a built-in handle and you drink through a sipper which flips neatly into the cap when not in use. It’s a simple solution that’s perfect for the kids.
Rocketbook Reusable Academic Planner
Pros: Reusable planner
Cons: Pricey
If you’ve got tech savvy children with their heads in the digital cloud, then Rocketbook’s planners and notebooks could well be a good investment.
Each book has synthetic paper pages that you write on with a special pen (provided) before photographing it with your smartphone.
The QR code on each page will then do its thing and send a neat PDF to the cloud, email or other digital destination. Once safely stored you can wipe the page clean (cloth also provided) and re-use the page.
The Academic Planner is particularly useful for older students, with 13 different page types, including schedules, calendars and blank pages for notes or doodles, and an option to convert your handwriting into text.
You can also add your own subjects to pages and the Rocketbook will help you to organise them into their relevant folders. The planner is not only suitable for older kids, but teachers will find it immensely useful too.
Lego Star Wars R2D2 Bag Tag
Pros: Looks great and stands out
Cons: More expensive than a simple tag
Kids have an incredible ability to lose things at school so sticking labels with their name on everything is essential.
And when it comes to their school bag, the label isn’t just about displaying the owner’s identity, it’s also about marking them out as the coolest kid in class.
We think few things have such an enduring cool factor as Lego or Star Wars, so are instantly drawn to these Lego Star Wars Labels.
Choose from characters including R2D2, Darth Vader and Yoda, or a Tie Fighter, Millennium Falcon or X-Wing, then fill out your details on the reverse and fasten to your bag with the flexible loop.
They’re made from durable 5mm thick silicone that is non-toxic, odourless and PVC free. If Star Wars isn’t your thing then other Lego tags are available, each one big enough to stand out and help prevent losing those bags to the dark side.
Stabilo EASY Original Right Handed Rollerball Pen
Pros: Ergonomically designed pen
Cons: At £5 a pop, make sure the kids don’t lose it
Leading German pen manufacturer Stabilo set their boffins the task of producing an ergonomically designed pen that helps kids to write, one of the most important things they learn to do.
The result is this EASY Original rollerball, which is available as a left- or right-handed option, besides coming in various bright colours.
It has a moulded grip and contours that have been calculated for tiny hands clasp in the correct manner, thus minimising strain and making writing easier.
The roller ball tip allows ink to flow freely and precisely, further reducing the effort so that children can use it for longer. It’s tough and refillable, with replacement ink coming with a new nib, so although it’s a pricey initial outlay for a pen it should last a long time.