Sainsbury’s has created an “inflation-busting” Christmas dinner to help families enjoy a slap-up meal despite the challenges of the cost of living crisis. The supermarket giant claims the 11 product roast, which feeds a family of six for around £4 per person, comes in cheaper than the equivalent you’d buy from its competitors such as Iceland (£4.35 per person for four people), Tesco (£4.40 per person for five people) and even Poundland (£25 for five people).

The festive feast will set you back £25.86 and includes all the trimmings you’d expect, such as turkey, potatoes, pigs-in-blankets, gravy and a trifle for dessert. Sainsbury’s said the roast would “generously feed a family of six” with room for leftovers “to be enjoyed on Boxing Day and beyond”.

It comes as the supermarket releases the results of a new survey in which two thirds (66%) of people it polled said Christmas Dinner is the most important part of the day and they are determined not to compromise on it.. Meanwhile, seven in 10 (73%) believe it’s not a proper spread without the trimmings of Brussels sprouts, pigs in blankets and stuffing.

Gifts are taking a back seat as just 4% believe receiving presents is the most important part of the day. To help ease costs amid soaring energy prices and record rates of inflation, one in four (25%) hosts are planning on having fewer people around this year and 30% will be asking guests to bring food or drink.

Nearly a quarter (23%) will ask for a cash contribution and two thirds (64%) of home chefs will also be flexing their cooking muscles as they plan to prepare Christmas dinner entirely from scratch to make their money go further.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s , said: “We really understand that millions of households are having to make really tough decisions this Christmas and our job is to do everything we can to help with the rising costs of living. We are accelerating our commitment to being the best value, investing a further £50 million in lowering prices and doing everything we can to fight inflation and help our customers enjoy celebrating this year.

“We know everyone wants to enjoy a special Christmas meal together which is why we’re keeping inflation at bay and offering Christmas roast dinner for less than £4 per head - cheaper than it was last year. I would like to thank every one of my colleagues who are working tirelessly to deliver a brilliant Christmas for our customers.”

What’s included in the Sainsbury’s Christmas Dinner for £4 per person?

· Sainsbury’s Carrots 1kg = 45p

· Sainsbury’s Brussels Sprouts 500g x2 = £1

· Sainsbury’s Parsnips 500g = 62p

· Sainsbury’s Gravy Granules for Meat 170g = 75p

· Sainsbury’s Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170g = 65p

· Sainsbury’s Pigs In Blankets x12 260g = £3

· Sainsbury’s Yorkshire Puddings x6 132G = £1.45

· Sainsbury’s Cranberry Sauce 250ml = 75p

· Sainsbury’s Fruit Sherry Trifle 900g = £5

