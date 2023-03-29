The award-winning stage performance Grease is set to make a triumphant return to the Dominion Theatre in London this summer, and the full cast has just been announced.

The show will be directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Grease will feature designs by Colin Richmond, as well as orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis.

Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre will be reprising their roles, after their Dominion performances last year. Donovan will play the role of Teen Angel at certain performances from August 14 to October 28, while Andre will play the roles of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine at certain performances from August 29 to October 19.

Louise Redknapp has been announced as one of the newest additions to the cast and will play Teen Angel from 2 June to 29 July, excluding Mondays.

So, who will fans get to see this summer as the show returns to the West End? Here’s everything you need to know including how to get tickets.

How to get tickets

Tickets for every performance are on sale now and can be purchased from WhatsOnStage . Prices start from just £17.50 not including any additional admin fees.

Full Cast of Grease on the West End

Dan Partridge as Danny

Olivia Moore as Sandy

Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo

Soloman Davy as Kenickie

Callum Henderson as Roger

Katie Brace as play Jan

Jake Reynolds as Doody

Ellie Kingdon as Marty

George Michaelides as Sonny

Olivia Foster-Browne as Frenchy

Jayd’n Tyrone as Eugene

Chloe Saunders as Patty Simcox

Katie Dunsden as Cha Cha

Liam McHugh as Johnny Casino

Darren Bennett as Vince Fontaine

Rachel Stanley as Miss Lynch

Jason Donovan as Teen Angel

Peter Andre as Teen Angel

Louise Redknapp as Teen Angel

Go Greased Lightnin'!

