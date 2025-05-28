Half of Brits say the changing season literally puts a 'spring in their step' - as the warmer weather allows them to reconnect with nature, go for long walks, and host friends and family.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found 86 per cent say that the spring season boosts their mood, with 37 per cent finding it awakens their senses.

It emerged 26 per cent also feel more adventurous as the weather improves and they get to spend more time outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking into account the fresh perspectives the season inspires, it’s considered a prime time for hosting, with 29 per cent also claiming it as their favourite time of year.

Brits’ favourite springtime activities include eating with loved ones, enjoying picnics and barbecues, and making the most of the opportunity to savour their meals al fresco.

The study was commissioned by Boursin cheese, which partnered with food columnist and hosting expert Alexandra Dudley to create a vibrant crudité centrepiece - the 'Boursin Bloom Board'.

Made up of vibrant seasonal vegetables in the shape of budding flowers to celebrate the signs of the new season, Alexandra created the board as her recommended dinner party showstopper for spring, while sharing her tips and advice on entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra said: “Spring is a lovely time to gather with friends and family, and to unleash your creative side, both in the kitchen and on the table.

“The vibrant colours of fresh produce and maximalist table décor make it the perfect hosting season, and crowd-pleasing ingredients that elevate simple dishes can be an endless source of inspiration.”

A vibrant spring centrepiece, the Boursin Bloom Board | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Brits' favourite things about Spring

Sharing moments over food together was also found to be Brits' favourite thing about entertaining guests (41 per cent), alongside enjoying good conversation (41 per cent), and sharing stories and laughter (36 per cent).

The key ingredients needed for guests to enjoy themselves were found to be good company (59 per cent), delicious food (58 per cent), and a warm and inviting ambience (35 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behaviours around cooking also seem to change with the season, with three in 10 preferring to serve lighter food and 29 per cent using more seasonal produce for their springtime feasts.

Exactly eight in 10 also value the visual aspects of the food they serve, putting a significant amount of effort into the presentation of their dishes.

A further 36 per cent also believe that the presentation of food is as important as how it tastes, according to OnePoll.com data.

People also reported hosting outside more often (19 per cent) and serving more colourful food (16 per cent), with one in 10 also feeling more experimental with both flavours and presentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the excitement that comes with hosting, the pressures of presentation and good taste get to nearly a third (31 per cent) of adults, who find they look forward to hosting loved ones but get stressed on the day.

A spokesperson from Boursin said: “We often see a spark of culinary inspiration and Brits exploring fun new ways to experience food with others.

“Sharing a delicious meal is one of the key ways we can connect with the important people in our lives, and incorporating the flavours, colours, and flora of spring can elevate those special moments.”

Hosting expert Alexandra Dudley shares her top tips for hosting a spring gathering | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Alexandra’s top tips for hosting an elevated spring gathering:

Embrace colour: A vibrant crudité board is an effortless crowd-pleasing way to welcome your guests, and easy to re-create on any scale – make sure you include lots of colours from seasonal vegetables like pink radishes, green sugar snaps, and orange carrots. Prep ahead: Prepping ahead is key, and there’s usually a lot you can make ahead of time – dressings, sauces, herbs even prepping vegetables can all be done the morning of or night before. Go big on sharing dishes: Sharing dishes lend themselves so well to entertaining outdoors, as you can spend less time plating up and more time at the table - I love to prepare big, colourful salads that can be tossed or dressed just before serving. Lean into what’s in season: Food always tastes at its best when it is in season and even better if it hasn’t had to travel too far, so try seeking out local vegetable producers and markets if time allows. Try British asparagus, perky pink radishes, and the first of the spring carrots and greens popping up in the garden.