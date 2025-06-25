E-bike fires caught on camera: Bike explodes at train station

Watch shocking footage of blazes caused by e-bike and e-scooter batteries, and hear about the risks of faulty chargers and counterfeit products.

Shots! TV ’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of once-in-a-lifetime events from across the country. In Caught on Camera: E-Bike Fires , we’re looking at dangerous fires started by e-bike and e-scooter batteries.

In the 12-minute episode we see, a man being rescued from a window ledge after a flat was set alight, an e-bike bursting into flames on a train platform and doorbell footage of an explosion so powerful that it blew off the homes doors.

CCTV footage shows the moment an e-bike exploded and burst into flames while his owner stood waiting for a train. Fire crews rushed to the scene at Sutton Railway Station in South London. The fire brigade said that the man had bought the bike from an online marketplace four months before the accident.

Doorbell camera footage shows the moment an e-bike battery fire started an explosion inside a home and blew off the property’s door. Around 60 fire fighters tackled the blaze and three people were rescued and taken to hospital for injuries and smoke inhalation. The fire brigade said that the flames were started by an e-bike battery on charge in the home.

According to the London Fire Brigade, there was a fire every two days in 2023 in London. They attended 143 e-bike fires as well as 36 blazes involving e-scooters. Tragically, there were three deaths and 60 injuries caused by the fires.

The fire brigade says that many of the fires are caused by incompatible chargers, e-bike modifications or faulty or counterfeit products purchased online, such as chargers, lithium batteries and e-bike conversion kits.

