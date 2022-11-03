Worksop woman organises charity ball to raise money to tackle knife crime

Azmina Singh has teamed up with Always An Alternative’s Anthony Olaseinde to support his charity, which works to educate young people around the implication of carrying and using weapons.

Anthony has worked with hundreds of young people, educating them and steering them away from violence and knife crime.

Azmina met the campaigner where Anthony gave a talk at Sheffield Hallam University about what his charity does and how he helps the youths of today.

Ye Olde Bell Hotel, Barnby Moor.

Off the back of this, Azmina has decided to organise a Winter Charity Ball at Ye Olde Bell Hotel, Barnby Moor, on November 26, 2022.

She said: “This is a perfect opportunity to raise as much money to help save lives across the youths of today.

“Many local businesses including restaurants, beauty salons and personal trainers have donated amazing raffles prizes to raise money for the cause and all of these raffle prizes are up for grabs on the night – children are also invited too.”

Advertisement

The event will feature a DJ, food and raffle, with money raised on the night going towards a mobile youth club to give youngsters a safe space to go to.

Azmina said: “Knife crime is increasing within kids and not everybody was given the best start in life.

“Anthony has already implemented bleed kits and amnesty bins in and around the Sheffield area to help save and prevent the injury or deaths of people.

“Every week in the news we see more and more children carrying weapons and I couldn't sit back and do nothing.

Advertisement

“It’s just before Christmas, a rubbish time at present, so why not get dressed up for a good cause and try to raise as much money as possible for this amazing cause.”