Charity takes bite out of cost of living crisis in Bassetlaw

The cash boost has enabled Feeding Britain to purchase fridges and freezers to support its community food hub programme, which offers families a choice of fresh fruit, vegetables and protein, along with store cupboard staples at a cost of just £3 per bag.

The hubs are set out as a market stall, once a week at a primary school, nursery, or community centre, so individuals make their own choices of what they need, unlike a traditional food bag service.

Andrew Forsey, Feeding Britain national director, said: “This incredibly generous grant from the Morrisons Foundation has made possible the swift rollout of a really effective lifeline for families in Bassetlaw who are struggling to meet the rising cost of living.

Feeding Britain provides food to families in hardship

“The food hubs are being delivered together with local partners Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, Rhubarb Farm and Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network.

“We are enormously grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for that generosity which already is making such a huge difference.”

Erin Fuller, Morrisons Foundation specialist said: “The cost-of-living crisis has hit us all hard, not least those who were already struggling to feed their families even before the pandemic and subsequent increase in prices of essential items hit.

“That’s why I’m so proud that we’ve been able to make this donation to help the most in need in our community thanks to the vital support provided by Feeding Britain.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.