Fitness model and Youtube star Alex Crockford has been announced at this year’s fourth celebrity judge.

With 23 million views on Youtube, and more than 440,000 Instagram followers, the personal trainer said he is excited to support the charity talent show.

Alex said: “I’m really excited to be on the judging panel this year, not only to witness some incredible talent but to also help fundraise for retina UK.”

The fitness coach will sit alongside Dreamboys dancer Pjay Finch, model Sam Reece and Emmerdale star Dean Andrews on the paanel of celebrity judges.

It is also announced that this year’s show will be hosted by Australian TikTok presenter Sakara Bell and Team GB diver Jack Haslam, from Sheffield.

Worksop’s Got Talent returns this year on November 11 at North Notts Arena, and promises another night of quality entertainment – with a few extra surprises on the night.

The stage will see eight new contestants plus the return of five all star contestants as they take on a Best of British theme to their talents.

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “What a judging panel and what a show we've got in store on November 11. Our rehearsals are coming to an end and I can't wait to unveil this year's spectacular show. See you there.”