Worksop firefighters tackle ‘large’ blaze in Sherwood Forest

Firefighters from Worksop fire station, were among those in attendance at the ‘large forest fire’ on May 10, alongside crews from Blidworth, Stockhill, Ashfield, Arnold and Clay Cross.

Crews were called to the blaze, near Far Baulker Pumping Station, near Blidworth.

Incident commander Leigh Holmes, incident commander, said: “We were called at about 1pm to reports of a fire in the open.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire.

“Crews arrived to find a well-developed fire on a bit of an incline.”

He said the crews were targeting hotspots of the ‘deep-seated fire’, before looking to reopen the forest to the public, ahead of a reinspection last night.

Mr Holmes said: “Take care if you are out and about. Disposable barbecues, cigarettes, discard them carefully, or don’t use them at all in the forest if there are signs up saying not to use them.

Crews at the fire.

“Enjoy the open air, enjoy the environment, but be mindful of the consequences.”

