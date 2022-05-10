Bassetlaw District Council has submitted a revised planning application to build dozens of new homes on a vacant site in Manton, Worksop.

Planning permission was originally granted for the site which sits between Radford Street and Furnival Street in spring 2019.

Progress has been made on the project with clearance of the site in summer last year, following an ecology assessment, in addition to creating a new boundary fence.

The site of the proposed development.

This latest application seeks permission to alter the layout of the site and begin the construction of 90 modular dwellings as well as improving the specification and quality of the housing proposed.

The application also seeks permission on environmental aspects such as installing electric vehicle charging points to make properties carbon zero.

The site is currently unused and predominantly scrubland having being used as allotments until the 1970s.

Head of housing at Bassetlaw District Council, Alison Craig said: “This revised planning application is the next step to secure approval to develop the site and provide additional housing in the area.

"Should permission be granted we will release further details about the development in due course.”

According to planning documents the 90 homes will include a mix of eight house types including semi-detached two and three storey homes and bungalows, and allowance has been provided on the site for a future apartment building, but this does not form part of the application.

A planning statement says: “The scheme is intended to provide affordable housing to the locality with generous garden spaces, sited predominantly to the rear of each property.”