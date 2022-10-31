After what has been a dry day so far in Worksop, it may come as no surprise that the Met Office has predicted heavy rain just as children make their way onto the streets in their spooky costumes.

But don’t let the forecast dampen your spirits – it still looks to be a mild night for the last day of October with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees. Plus, light winds will make it easier for those braving the rain with umbrellas.

Check out the hour-by-hour forecast below to see if you need to make any last-minute amendments to your costumes.

The Met Office is predicting heavy rain on Halloween night.

The hourly Halloween night forecast:

4pm – sunny intervals, with a less than five per cent chance of rain.

5pm – cloudy, with a less than five per cent chance of rain.

Advertisement

6pm – heavy shower, with an 80 per cent chance of rain.

7pm – heavy rain, with a 95 per cent chance of rain.

8pm – heavy rain, with a 95 per cent chance of rain.

9pm – heavy rain, with a 95 per cent chance of rain.

Advertisement