While Halloween is a time many enjoy, not everyone likes to join in. Bassetlaw Council and the police have released some top tips you can follow to ensure that you and those around you are celebrating Halloween in a safe and fun way.

This includes: Being careful whilst crossing roads; Trick-or-treating in a group, not alone; Letting an adult know when you are going to a Halloween party of trick-or-treating, and when you expect to return; Respecting posters that ask that you do not trick-or-treat at their house; Keeping tricks fun – do not vandalise people’s properties and belongings; and opt for silent fireworks for the benefit of animals.

Bassetlaw Council and Nottinghamshire Police are encouraging everyone to be respectful this Halloween.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “We want everyone in Bassetlaw to have a wonderful Halloween this year and to stay as safe as possible. We’re encouraging everyone to be responsible by looking out for yourself and those you’re celebrating with to make sure you don’t get into any truly scary situations.”

Sergeant Mark Talbot at Nottinghamshire Police said: “Halloween is enjoyed by many and we want to keep it that way by letting people know how they can stay safe.

“We hope that everyone will be respectful to others whilst they celebrate and would discourage any ‘tricks’ that may distress or inconvenience residents. Should you or someone you know be in any danger, do not hesitate to call the police on 999 for help.”