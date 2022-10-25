Working in partnership with Worksop Business Forum, the BID will host the Halloween event on Saturday, October 29 at the Old Market Square from 10am to 3pm, which will also include Halloween games, face painting, music and a sweets vendor.

A pumpkin patch, scavenger hunt and photo opportunities will also be taking place from Retford’s Market Square on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts BID said: “This year’s free Halloween activities promise to be a real treat for families in the district, coming at a time when the cost of living crisis continues to be a challenge.

A weekend of Halloween fun will be taking place in Worksop and Retford.

“People are cutting back on the number of fun activities they can afford to take part in, so we’re delighted to able to put on these free and accessible events.

“We’re proud to be partnering with some fantastic local businesses to run the scavenger trails, where families can claim a prize if they successfully find posters in ten shop windows.

“Driving footfall into our retail areas remains incredibly important and these free Halloween festivities will provide the perfect platform for families to spend their weekend in Worksop and Retford - bringing together our community to experience the fantastic business offerings on our high streets.”

