Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expect a brief respite from the rain of the last few days in the Worksop and Retford area this weekend, say the forecasters.

A weather warning was in place on Thursday for heavy rain, which could lead to localised flooding. And that yellow warning lasts until 10 am on Friday, from when it should be much drier, if rather cloudy and overcast with just occasional sunny spells, for most of the rest of the weekend. Be warned, though: the rain will return on Sunday.

Here is our day-by-day guide, based on the combined predictions of the Met Office and the BBC:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRIDAY – overnight rain is forecast to persist until mid-morning on Friday, getting lighter by the hour. The rest of the day should be dry, with only a 15 per cent chance of any more precipitation. It will be largely cloudy, with the sun doing its best to burst through at various stages. It will be quite cool, however, with temperatures rising no higher than 11C (52F) in a moderate breeze from the north north-west. They will dip to as low as 5C overnight into Saturday.

We should expect a dry but rather cloudy and overcast weekend, with occasional sunny spells, according to the forecasters. But the rain will be back by Sunday afternoon/evening. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

SATURDAY – the chances of rain on Saturday are minimal, with the only serious threat coming in the early afternoon. Before and after then, there should be sunny spells, although temperatures will again struggle, with the maximum forecast to be about 11C and probably feeling cooler in a gentle wind from the west. Brace yourself for another cold night into Sunday, with figures as low as 5C predicted.

SUNDAY – after early-morning sunshine on Sunday, it will disappear behind the clouds from about 11 am. And then there is the risk of those clouds producing rain from about 2 pm. The showers will be light to begin with but are likely to get heavier as we go into the evening. From 9 pm until early next Monday morning, the BBC is forecasting some hefty deluges. Daytime temperatures on Sunday are forecast to be similar to those on Friday and Saturday – around 11C, although they won’t drop too much during the night.

Check out the weather forecast for this area on this website every Thursday afternoon.