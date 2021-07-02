Thunderstorm alert sounded for Worksop

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the area which is valid between 6am and 11.59pm on Saturday (July 3).

A spokesperson said: “An area of heavy rain and some thunderstorms is expected to develop on Saturday morning over southern England and then move northeastwards before clearing into the North Sea on Saturday afternoon.

“Many places will see a short period of heavy rain while some may see a more prolonged period of rain along with some intense bursts, with lightning and hail.

"Under the heavier rain some sites could see 30 to 40mm of rain falling in a few hours.

“Once this clears, further heavy showers are expected to break out.

“These will be more hit-and-miss with many sites staying dry following early rain, but where they do occur, there is a chance of 30 to 35mm rain falling in an hour, again accompanied by lightning and hail.”