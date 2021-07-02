Family fun day launched in memory of much-loved Worksop nan who lost battle with pancreatic cancer

The ‘inflatables’ fun day will take place at the Manton Club on Retford Road from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, July 4.

Families can book one hour slots for £5 per child, during which they will have access to bouncy castles, inflatable games and more.

The event will raise funds for Cancer Research UK in memory of Susan Mullen, who sadly passed away in December last year from pancreatic cancer.

Granddaughter Libby said: “On November 4 2018, we had found out nanan had pancreatic cancer.

“This was devastating for us all as nanan had already fought non hodgekins lymphoma in 2001.

"Nanan started chemo in march 2019 and chose to take part in trials to see if her cancer could be cured.

"She had chemo for six months and battled on, knowing the cancer was incurable and there was no way to get rid of it.

"My beautiful nanan who meant the world to a lot of people lost her battle on December 15 2020 at Bassetlaw Hospice.

"I am wanting to keep my nanans memory alive and raise as much money and awareness, so I can help the thousands of people getting this sad news and fighting this horrible illness.”

To book a slot during the Family Fun Day, call 07547192709.