Veteran's tea party to be held in Worksop to mark 100th anniversary of British Legion

The special event is being held after the RBL were forced to cancel their Armed Forces Day event in Worksop on June 26 due to coronavirus restrictions.

The tea party is behind organised by Worksop Mayor and Bassetlaw District Councillor Tony Eaton as well as Worksop Charter trustees on Saturday, September 18 from 2pm owards.

Mayor Tony Eaton with chairman Geoff Hamson at the reopening of Worksop veterans club earlier this year.

There will be a flag raising ceremony along with music, military events and stalls at Town Hall Square.

Spaces are limited. For tickets contact Coun Eaton by calling 07391014040 or emailing [email protected]