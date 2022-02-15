Yellow weather warnings are in place for Nottinghamshire from Wednesday February 16 3pm to Friday February 18 9pm. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for very strong winds in North Nottinghamshire with gusts of up to almost 50mph that comes into effect from 3pm on Wednesday (February 16) and ends at 6am on Thursday, February 17 when Storm Dudley strikes the UK.

On Friday, Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK from midnight until 9pm, bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.

Forecasters warn that there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services may occur as falling trees risk damaging homes and bringing down power lines.

There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Although the storm is expected to mainly affect western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday – where an amber warning has been placed – weather forecasters are still warning residents of winds as well as potentially heavy rain and some significant snowfall over hills in the Midlands and further north from Storm Eunice on Friday.

Jeremy Phillips, head of road safety at National Highways, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

"If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.