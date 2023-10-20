News you can trust since 1895
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

In photos: Areas in and around Worksop most affected by flooding from Storm Babet

Here are some areas hit hardest by flooding in and around Worksop.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST

Storm Babet is causing havoc across Nottinghamshire as heavy rain and floods hit the area.

There are three flood warnings in place in Worksop.

River Ryton at Blyth; River Ryton at Worksop, Shelley Street, and River Ryton at Worksop Town Centre – including Shireoaks.

Here are some areas most affected in the town.

The River Ryton has burst its banks, affecting central Worksop.

1. Worksop flooding

The River Ryton has burst its banks, affecting central Worksop. Photo: Retro Sweets Now-Traditional Sweets, American Candy,Drinks and Gifts - Facebook

Riverside Caravan Park, Worksop, is currently flooded.

2. Riverside Caravan Park

Riverside Caravan Park, Worksop, is currently flooded. Photo: Lynn Colley

The River Ryton has burst its banks.

3. River Ryton

The River Ryton has burst its banks. Photo: Ian Newton

Flooding on Worksop Central Avenue area.

4. Worksop Cricket and Sports Club

Flooding on Worksop Central Avenue area. Photo: Retro Sweets Now-Traditional Sweets, American Candy,Drinks and Gifts - Facebook

