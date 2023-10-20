In photos: Areas in and around Worksop most affected by flooding from Storm Babet

Here are some areas hit hardest by flooding in and around Worksop.

Storm Babet is causing havoc across Nottinghamshire as heavy rain and floods hit the area.

There are three flood warnings in place in Worksop.

River Ryton at Blyth; River Ryton at Worksop, Shelley Street, and River Ryton at Worksop Town Centre – including Shireoaks.

Here are some areas most affected in the town.

Worksop flooding The River Ryton has burst its banks, affecting central Worksop.

Riverside Caravan Park Riverside Caravan Park, Worksop, is currently flooded.

River Ryton The River Ryton has burst its banks.

Worksop Cricket and Sports Club Flooding on Worksop Central Avenue area.