In photos: Areas in and around Worksop most affected by flooding from Storm Babet
Here are some areas hit hardest by flooding in and around Worksop.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST
Storm Babet is causing havoc across Nottinghamshire as heavy rain and floods hit the area.
There are three flood warnings in place in Worksop.
River Ryton at Blyth; River Ryton at Worksop, Shelley Street, and River Ryton at Worksop Town Centre – including Shireoaks.
Here are some areas most affected in the town.
