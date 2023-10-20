1 . Lee Westwood

Lee John Westwood OBE, the Worksop-born golfer, was suggested various times by readers who praised his pride of the town. Westwood is one of the few golfers who has won tournaments on five continents – Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Oceania – including victories on the European Tour and the PGA Tour. One reader said: "He always mentions Worksop in news articles and is always positive about the town." Some feel a statue would be very fitting. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images