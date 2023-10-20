Here are seven suggestions for figures worthy of a statue in town, according to Worksop Guardian readers.
From sport and rock stars, to community ‘legends’ – here are your suggestions.
1. Lee Westwood
Lee John Westwood OBE, the Worksop-born golfer, was suggested various times by readers who praised his pride of the town. Westwood is one of the few golfers who has won tournaments on five continents – Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Oceania – including victories on the European Tour and the PGA Tour. One reader said: "He always mentions Worksop in news articles and is always positive about the town." Some feel a statue would be very fitting. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
2. Alex Gardham (Alex G)
Dozens commented their support for East Retford musician, Alex Gardham (Alex G). The Frog & Swan of Castle Street, Worksop - said in a Facebook post - if 100 people tagged the artist - they would open another pub in the town. More than 30 comments suggested the musician. Could comments reach the 100 mark? Photo: Alex Gardham (Alex G) Facebook
3. Liam Hughes
Liam Hughes is a footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or striker for Northern Premier League Premier Division club Worksop Town. He was suggested as a possible statue for the town. Hughes has an impressive football record and is popular with Worksop Town fans. Do you agree? Photo: Liam Pickersgill
4. Bruce Dickinson
Iron Maiden lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson on stage in full flow in 2005. The vocalist and international star was suggested multiple times. Dickinson, who was born in Worksop, has performed in the popular rock band across two stints, from 1981 to 1993 and from 1999 to the present day. He is known for his wide-ranging operatic vocal style and energetic stage presence. Photo: Simon Hulme