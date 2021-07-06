Here's when heatwave could hit Worksop as town braces for 'very warm weather'

After a wash-out month of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Nottinghamshire, the weather is set to become ‘very warm’ from July 19 as coronavirus restrictions lift, according to Met Office forecasters.

Temperatures are set to skyrocket as a ‘plume of hot air’ makes it way over to the UK from the continent.

Europe will see a spike in temperatures this month, with France in particular poised for high mercury levels.

People enjoy the sunshine (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The heatwave is expected tolast around a month. Forecasters have not published their predictions for August yet, and say confidence is ‘far lower’ than late July.

But the good news is that experts believe ‘fine and dry weather for much of the UK is most likely’ for the rest of July, with ‘increased chance of very warm spells’.