Bassetlaw man allegedly bit police officer after he was arrested for drink driving

Officers found an overturned car on its roof in Brick Yard Road, Gamston, at around 12.20am on Saturday July 3.

Liam Wallwork, aged 24, of Beech Walk, Elkesley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving but as an officer tried to secure him in his police car it is alleged he was bitten on his arm.

The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Wallwork has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on July 29.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public are totally unacceptable.

“Police officers and fellow blue light staff and key workers have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted.

"The force and its partners have made it clear this type of behaviour won't be tolerated.”

Nottinghamshire Police along with other local key workers including doctors, nurses, fire crews, teachers and ambulance staff have previously released a joint video condemning violence and attacks on those carrying out their duties.