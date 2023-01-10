Worksop train passengers could benefit from Northern Rail 'flash sale' with tickets up for grabs at just 50p

Northern Rail, which operates services to Sheffield and Lincoln from Worksop, will today (January 10) be releasing millions of cheap fares – with some journeys available for as little as 50p.

In total, 4.5m tickets are being made available on routes across the Northern Rail network, 1m 50p tickets, 3m £1 tickets, with a further million tickets at £1.50 also up for grabs.

The sale runs until 4pm on Friday, January 13, and is valid for travel between Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, March 10, on Northern services only.

Tickers are available for as little as 50p

The tickets will be available from 10am today at www.northernrailway.co.uk or via the Northern app.

Services not included in the offer are:

• Leeds to Manchester• Manchester to Liverpool• Halifax to Hull• Sheffield to Manchester.• Leeds to Nottingham• Leeds to Lincoln• Leeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe• Leeds to Sheffield via Castleford• Leeds to Chester• Leeds to Wigan• Leeds to Huddersfield (from January 29)

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.

“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.

“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.

“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

