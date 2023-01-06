In Pictures: 11 famous people who have lived in or were born in Worksop

Worksop has a surprising host of famous people connected to the town and here are just 11 faces who may spark an interest.
Here are a selection of notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put Worksop firmly on the map.
See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived or worked in the area.
1. Donald Pleasence OBE
This Worksop-born actor boasted a lengthy film career and was best known for his roles as Dr Sam Loomis in the Halloween series, as well as The Great Escape, The Caretaker, and of course his role as Ernst Stavr Blofeld in the Bond classic You Only Live Twice, 1967.
Photo: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock
2. Lee Westwood OBE
A Worksop-born professional golfer, Lee is one of few to have won tournaments on five continents, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Australia. He even became world number one in October 2010 in the Official World Golf Ranking - knocking Tiger Woods off the top.
Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
3. Bruce Dickinson
Known best for his long tenure as the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson led the band to international success, with The Number of the Beast
album selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. He has also featured in films including A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child.
Photo: Getty Images
4. John Parr
Manton's John Parr reached number one in the US charts with his hit single St. Elmo's Fire in 1985, which was also featured in the soundtrack of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Grammy-nominated singer has toured with a number of big names including Bryan Adams, Toto, Tina Turner and Richard Marx.
Photo: Steve Taylor