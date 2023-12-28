Worksop road closures for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.
The M1, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes) – M1 southbound, junction 29a, slip road and lane will close due to maintenance works.
For travel alerts, visit nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/
And for daily road closures, see nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/road-closure-report/
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Closures may affect Worksop commuters on the first week of January as drivers may see “slight delays” under 10 minutes on M1 southbound, junction 29a.
Drivers are advised to check for regular updates on closures.