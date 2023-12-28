Worksop motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the next few weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The M1, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes) – M1 southbound, junction 29a, slip road and lane will close due to maintenance works.

Road closure.

For travel alerts, visit nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/

And for daily road closures, see nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/road-closure-report/

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Closures may affect Worksop commuters on the first week of January as drivers may see “slight delays” under 10 minutes on M1 southbound, junction 29a.