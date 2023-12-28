Funding secured for 'urgent repairs' to restore and regenerate Worksop listed building

Funding has been secured to “restore and regenerate” Worksop Priory Gatehouse – a Grade I heritage “at risk” building.

Funding for restorations and regenerations were secured by Historic England, Bassetlaw Council, Nottinghamshire Council and the Heritage Fund.

Work has commenced on the “urgent repairs” needed at Worksop Priory Gatehouse at Worksop Priory, Priorswell Road.

As work begins, passers by will be able to scan QR codes to learn more of the work being undertaken and to immerse themselves in a virtual reality tour of the inside of the Gatehouse.

Pinnacle Conservation in conjunction with local heritage and conservation specialists Soul Architects, will be carrying out the urgent repairs as the project progresses.

As a new chapter in the building’s 700-year-old history, Worksop Priory and Gatehouse Trust are also working with MA Architecture students from Sheffield University’s Live Projects team, to develop longer-term restoration and regeneration plans, with the aim of ultimately providing a lasting legacy for the community.

More information about the history of the 14th century gatehouse can be found on the Worksop Priory and Gatehouse Community Trust’s website at www.wpgct.org.uk

Trust chairperson, Fran Walker said: “We’re excited to be able to start the process of returning the Gatehouse to its former glory.

“While this immediate work is focussed on repairs and restoration, it will serve as a critical stepping stone to our plans for regeneration.

“We are so grateful to the support we’ve received from our funding partners and the incredible imagination injected into our planning from the students from Sheffield University.