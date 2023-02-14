News you can trust since 1895
Worksop fire crews cut off car roof to rescue people trapped in collision

Fire services have been forced to cut off a car roof following a collision in Clowne.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
42 minutes ago - 1 min read

Shirebrook Fire Service attended the incident following reports that people were trapped in a car.

Working alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Worksop crews cut off the roof of Ford Mondeo.

Fire services have been forced to cut off a roof of a car in Derbyshire following an incident.
A casualty was rescued and left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service, a fire service spokesman said.

Shirebrook Fire Service praised the work of both crews on Facebook, naming the extractions as ‘smooth’ and ‘professional’.

