Here are the 7 streets in Worksop where the highest number of anti-social behaviour offences were reported to the police in December 2022.
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for December 2022.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, February 13, 2023.
1. Anti-social behaviour
These are the Worksop streets with the highest reported incidents of anti-social behaviour
Photo: NW
2. On or near Hardy Street: 4 anti-social behaviour crimes
The highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hardy Street where 4 incidents were reported.
Photo: Mark Fear
3. On or near Clumber Lane
The joint-highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Clumber Lane where 4 incidents were reported.
Photo: Google
4. On or near High Hoe Drive: 4 anti-social behaviour crimes
The joint highest number of reports of crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Hoe Drive where 4 incidents were reported.
Photo: Photo: Google