Worksop bus station to temporarily close for relining work and repairs

Worksop bus station is closing over the May bank holiday for major relining work and repairs.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 27th April 2022
Updated Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 5:48 pm

Worksop Bus Station, on Newcastle Avenue, will be closed on Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 and passengers will be unable to access the bus station.

The bus station will instead be operating from Hardy Street over the two days.

Stagecoach has warned that the work is weather dependent and that the work could take until Tuesday, May 3 to be completed if it rains.

Gary Wood, head of highways and transport at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The works will include the removal of all existing markings in the vehicle movement area and the sealing of cracks which appeared during the floods of 2019.

"All markings will then be repainted.

“Via East Midlands will be carrying out these works over the weekend and bank holiday to minimise disruption to passengers.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers back into the station next week once the works are complete.”

Bus services will be running from Hardy Street on May 1 and 2 as the bus station undergoes repairs.

