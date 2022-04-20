Worksop bus passengers face fare rise as operator hit by increased running costs

The company, which operates services across the area, is introducing a new ticketing structure, with new tickets and fares, in a bid to 'provide a more consistent range of tickets’.

A spokesman said: “Our fares have remained unchanged for the last three years and we are committed to keeping our fares as low as possible.

“However, the cost of running buses has risen significantly, so we have had to make the decision to review our fares.

Bus passengers in Worksop face fare rises.

“Some will be increasing, but some will also be going down, whilst others will remain the same.”

The new pricing structure comes into operation from April 25.

The spokesman said: “The new range will make it easier for customers to be confident they are always getting the best value travel for the journeys they make.”

"Now with only four different price bands for singles and returns, customers will get a much more consistent experience across services in the region.”

Single fares will be as little as £1, with customers paying no more than £4.50 for a journey.

Dogs will also be able to travel for free, at the driver’s discretion – currently, there is a 50p charge for dogs,

Stagecoach East Midlands managing director, Matthew Cranwell said: “Stagecoach is a business well known for innovation and we are introducing new ticket types to simplify our bus fares and ensure bus travel is convenient, affordable and straight-forward whilst still offering great value for money.

“Improving the range of our tickets available for purchase both online and through our app means we are well placed to welcome customers on to our services and play a key role in rebuilding the economy and reconnecting our communities in a sustainable way.”

The full details of changes to fares and tickets can be found by visiting stagecoachbus.com/emidfares