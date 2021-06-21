Wave of road closures upcoming due to repair works at Blyth Flyover Bridge

Work will include concrete repairs and installation of a cathodic protection system to the bridge to ensure a greater lifespan is achieved.

The project is due to start at the end of June 2021 and is scheduled for completion by September 2021.

Spital Road, on top of the bridge, will be closed for the duration of the works.

Spital Road/Blyth Flyover Bridge.

The A1 northbound and southbound carriageways will be closed in separate phases between the Apleyhead Roundabout and the Wadworth Interchange during working hours.

It is anticipated that the A1 northbound will be closed between 8pm and 6am overnight from the 28July for 10 nights and then the A1 southbound for 11 nights after for the second phase.

During the closures, diversion routes will be put into place which have been agreed with Bassetlaw District Council and Highways England.

The A1 carriageways will remain open outside of working hours, but Spital Road will remain closed throughout the scheme and will not be safe to open until the bridge maintenance is fully complete.

For more information email [email protected].