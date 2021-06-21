Delays on Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Mansfield

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says signalling cables at Radford Junction have been stolen and replacements are currently being sourced.

However, a spokesman has warned that it will take around two hours to install new cables and say trains are currently unable to call at Bulwell, Hucknall and Newstead stations.

“Trains running through the area in both directions between Nottingham and Mansfield will need to be diverted and will not be able to call at Bulwell, Hucknall and Newstead. There may also be some alterations to services,” the spokesman said.

Rail passengers are facing delays on the Robin Hood Line between Mansfield and Nottingham this morning (Monday) due to a fault with the signalling system.

“At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed by around 11am. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by noon.”

EMR says commuters ‘should continue to travel as originally planned’ but stress that journeys may be delayed between 10 minutes due to the diversion and have apologised for any inconvenience.

Buses are on standby to replace any cancelled train service – but will include an extended journey time of up to 60 minutes – at 7.39am from Worksop to Nottingham.

The train operator has urged anyone travelling from Bulwell, Hucknall and Newstead to use help points and have also arranged ticket acceptance on NET Trams between Nottingham, Bulwell and Hucknall.

Anyone whose journey has been delayed by more than 15 minutes may be entitled to claim compensation.