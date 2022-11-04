The RMT Union has announced that strikes previously scheduled for Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9 will no longer go ahead.

The suspension has come after RMT revealed it would be entering a period of “intensive negotiations” with Network Rail and train companies.

The strike had been arranged in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

In a statement, RMT secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

Rail strikes affecting Worksop and Retford on November 5, 7 and 9 have been suspended.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next 6 months to secure a deal, we will.”

Although the strikes have been cancelled, Network Rail’s chief negotiator Tim Shoveller warned services on Saturday would “remain extremely limited” due to the short notice.

He said: “Our advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.”

East Midlands Railway has not yet released any updates, and will be providing just one train per hour between Nottingham and Sheffield, and Nottingham and Derby on Saturday.