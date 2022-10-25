Despite four road closures to keep an eye out for, drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 17 2022 to 6am February 4 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for drainage works.

Bassetlaw motorists have four road closures to watch out for this week.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Elkesley to Markham Moor, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm November 2 to 5am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Elkesley, Lane closure for electrical works.