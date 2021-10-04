The changes are for services 19 and 19a Worksop to Dinnington and Rotherham, service 21 and 25 Worksop to Harworth and Doncaster and service 22 Worksop to Tickhill and Doncaster.

The changes, which are outlined here, come into force today.

Changes have been made to some Stagecoach services to and from Worksop from Monday October 4.

The changes come as union officials announced that staff at the Stagecoach depot in Worksop will strike on Monday October 18 from 00.01am to 11.59pm in a row over pay.

Stagecoach has been experiencing a national staff shortage which has led to many services cancelled, with services in and around Worksop cancelled on a daily basis.

The strike comes during the union’s industrial action which is set to recommence on October 8 to October 22.