Monday October 4: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday October 4.
Service 4 will operate an hourly service at the following times from morning to midday –
- 25 past the hour(Larwood)
- 00 past the hour(Manton)
- 15 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Larwood)
- 50 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Manton)
Rotherham - Worksop 11:55 service 19A
Rotherham - Thurcroft 13:20 service 19
Thurcroft - Rotherham 14:02 service 19
Rotherham - Worksop 14:35 service 19
Service 21 – Worksop - Doncaster 14:35
Service 21 – Doncaster - Worksop 15:50
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 10:45 15:45 16:55
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 12:15 17:20 18:23