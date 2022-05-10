The road closures including on the M1 that Bassetlaw motorists should avoid this week

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 8 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Weston to Tuxford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

These are the road and lane closures motorists should be aware of this week.

• A1, from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford to Apleyhead, slip road, lay by and lane closures closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, carriageway, laybys and lane closures with diversion routes due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure due to technology works.

• M1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to technology works.

• A1, from 8pm May 14 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Apleyhead to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 11.30pm May 14 to 7.30am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Apleyhead to Markham Moor, diversion route due to works on behalf of Network Rail.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.