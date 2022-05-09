Worksop resident calls for action over stray golf balls causing extensive damage to property

Denise Wroblewski, who lives at Montrose, Worksop, is concerned that her visiting grandchildren may be injured or worse if they are hit by a golf ball.

It comes after the latest golf ball to come onto her property caused £1,200 worth of damage to patio furniture.

Her daughter-in-law, Amy, said: “Sixteen golf balls have gone through the conservatory roof and has had to be patched up.

Damage to conservatory roof caused by golf balls from the neighbouring Kilton Forest Golf Club

"Every time we have contacted the golf course over the years they have just said it’s down to us to go and find the golfer responsible and get their personal details”.

She added: “On one occasion my husband was in the garden with our children when it happened, and he approached the golfer, who just got very aggressive.

"How can they expect a woman in her 70’s to approach the golfers and tell them they need to pay for damages?

"On this last occasion the golf ball has completely smashed a table we bought for her costing £1,200.

Proximity of garden to Kilton Forest Golf Club

“The golf course is now under new management I went straight up with the offending golf ball in hand with pictures of the new damage, hopeful that this time it would be sorted, only for the manager to tell me he would sort it after his holiday.

"They have told me it’s down to us to find the golfer responsible as they don’t have insurance for the players, which is absolutely disgusting.

"We could have been sat it the garden with our children playing and if a golf ball hits someone on the head it would do some serious damage and could even kill somebody.

Garden of resident on Montrose, Worksop which has sustained extensive damage by stray golf balls over a number of years

"We don’t feel safe sitting outside, and even if we wanted to we don’t have the table to sit at anymore.”

BPL manages Kilton Forest Golf Club on behalf of Bassetlaw District Council.

A BPL spokesman said: “We were sorry to hear about this incident and apologise for any distress felt by the resident.

"We take all complaints seriously and continue to work closely with Bassetlaw District Council to ensure the safety of our users and local residents.”

Damage to garden table caused by golf ball from KIlton Forest Golf Club

