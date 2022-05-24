The Bassetlaw road closures including several on the A1 that motorists may want to avoid

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

There are several road closures in Bassetlaw this week.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A1, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Apleyhead to Elkesley, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.