Firefighters from Worksop and Clowne stations were called to a small fire in the open in Tranker Lane, at around 3pm.

They discovered a gas cylinder was on fire.

The crews made the cylinder safe and extinguished the fire.

A fire safety check was completed with the owner and firefighters left the scene around 6pm.