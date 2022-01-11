East Midlands Railways services between Worksop and Nottingham are to be reduced

East Midlands Railway said it is making a “small reduction” to its timetable from Monday January 17 following higher staff absence rates and a decrease in customer demand.

The 15.27 weekday service between Nottingham and Worksop and the 16.39 service between Worksop and Nottingham will not run.

Operations director at EMR, Paul Barnfield said: “Like most other industries, we are facing particularly high Covid-related absences among our colleagues at the moment and this can impact our ability to provide train services.

"At the same time, Government advice for people to work from home means passenger demand is very low.

“As such, this small reduction is intended to provide a reliable service as well as ensuring there is still enough capacity for those who are still travelling.

“These changes will be kept under daily review and we will make alterations if and when needed.

"In the meantime, I would ask our customers to check their journey before travelling by visiting our website, www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk."