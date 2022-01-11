Now union Unite has warned further disruption is looming as HGV drivers employed on behalf of B&Q by GXO in England are also considering pay strikes, which would impact the distribution centre in Doncaster as well as further disrupt the Worksop site.

GXO lorry drivers at the B&Q distribution centre in Cambuslang, Scotland have voted to take strike action in response to a below inflation pay offer.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Extremely profitable B&Q has a responsibility to ensure that the workers in its supply chain are paid a reasonable wage.

Strike action at the B&Q Distribution Centre, Retford Road, Worksop on January 6.

"The fact that this is not the case is now coming back to bite them.“Wincanton workers at its Worksop warehouse earn so little, that usage of foodbanks and emergency loans are not uncommon among the workforce.

"Meanwhile, GXO HGV drivers on the B&Q contract are expected to shoulder de-facto wage cuts in the form of a below inflation pay offer. Unite fights to defend the jobs, pay and conditions of our members.

"We make no apology for demanding that B&Q step in and get its supply chain partners, whose profits are skyrocketing off the backs of Unite members, to table acceptable pay offers.”

The union said pay is so low at the Worksop warehouse that last year the local Unite branch was forced to set up a hardship fund, providing emergency grants and zero per cent interest loans, to help struggling staff.Unite national officer Matt Draper said: “We know that the strike in Worksop is now causing a significant delivery backlog to B&Q stores across the country.

"This will only get worse as the strike continues.“Further strikes in the separate dispute in Cambuslang, as well as the potential for drivers in Doncaster and Worksop to also down tools as part of their dispute, means B&Q could be facing a very rocky start to 2022.“Unite is more than happy to sit down with B&Q, Wincanton and GXO to find a solution that our members can accept so that business can return to normal.”

Wincanton has previously said it remains “committed to finding a resolution with Unite and our colleagues.”