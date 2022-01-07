Union members go on full strike at Worksop B&Q Distribution Centre over pay offer refusal
Members of the Unite trade union at the B&Q Distribution Centre, Retford Road, continue industrial action with a full strike until February 20, after rejecting a four per cent pay rise.
In November 2021, workers at B&Q Distribution Centre in Worksop began strike action after 95.9 per cent of votes in a ballot supported the motion.
The strike action began on November 28 and will continue until February 20, and they are now on the picket line every day.
Early last year, Unite members were offered a four per cent pay rise which was rejected by an overwhelming 88 per cent.
At the picket line yesterday (January 6), a Unite spokesperson said: “This is an insulting pay offer, people are struggling.
"All we want is the pay rise we deserve, a fair offer. We want to get round the table and negotiate.
"Give us the rate and we will get back to work, it is as simple as that.”
The B&Q Distribution Centres are run by supply chain partners Wincanton, and have been approached for further comment.