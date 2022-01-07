In November 2021, workers at B&Q Distribution Centre in Worksop began strike action after 95.9 per cent of votes in a ballot supported the motion.

The strike action began on November 28 and will continue until February 20, and they are now on the picket line every day.

Early last year, Unite members were offered a four per cent pay rise which was rejected by an overwhelming 88 per cent.

Strike action B&Q Distribution Centre, Retford Road, Worksop on January 6.

At the picket line yesterday (January 6), a Unite spokesperson said: “This is an insulting pay offer, people are struggling.

"All we want is the pay rise we deserve, a fair offer. We want to get round the table and negotiate.

"Give us the rate and we will get back to work, it is as simple as that.”