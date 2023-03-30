Overturned truck leads to closure of A1 near Worksop and extensive diversions put in place

The northbound carriageway is fully closed and one lane of the southbound carriageway shut between the A57 North (Apleyhead Interchange) and A57 South (Markham Moor) following the incident in the early hours.

The refrigerated lorry was carrying pallets of dairy products which need to be removed before it can be uprighted and removed.

Recovery is expected to continue throughout the morning and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible or, if not possible, to allow extra time for their journey.

The overturned truck

A diversion route is in place for northbound traffic as follows:

