Overturned truck leads to closure of A1 near Worksop and extensive diversions put in place

Drivers are advised to avoid a stretch of the A1 near Worksop this morning after a HGV overturned straddling the central reservation.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read

The northbound carriageway is fully closed and one lane of the southbound carriageway shut between the A57 North (Apleyhead Interchange) and A57 South (Markham Moor) following the incident in the early hours.

The refrigerated lorry was carrying pallets of dairy products which need to be removed before it can be uprighted and removed.

Recovery is expected to continue throughout the morning and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible or, if not possible, to allow extra time for their journey.

A diversion route is in place for northbound traffic as follows:

  • Leave the A1 northbound at the A57 South at Markham Moor and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A57.
  • At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 heading north.
  • Follow the A638 to Retford and the junction with the A620 Amcott Way. Turn left onto the A620.
  • Continue on the A620 until the Hallcroft roundabout and take the 3rd exit back onto the A638 North Road.
  • Proceed on the A638 through Ranskill and Scrooby until the junction with the A614 and take the exit onto the A614 heading west.
  • Follow the A614 back to the A1 northbound at Blyth Services and rejoin the A1 northbound to continue your journey.
