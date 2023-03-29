News you can trust since 1895
VIDEO: Drone footage of the search for RAF Worksop, Part 2

This is the second instalment of the drone footage of former Royal Air Force station RAF Worksop.

By Kate Mason
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read

The footage was shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe and gives viewers a birds-eye view of the former Royal Air Force station at Scofton.

The site is currently used for farming with few remaining signs of the former airfield.

Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage with several videos shot in and around Worksop.

Drone footage of RAF Worksop
Drone footage of RAF Worksop
Drone footage of RAF Worksop
