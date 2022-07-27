No trains to Worksop today as Robin Hood Line closed due to strike

The Robin Hood Line serving Worksop, Creswell or Whitwell is closed today (Wednesday) due to the latest strike by RMT workers.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 10:06 am

As with last month’s, strikes, train operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) is seeing a dramatic cut in services today as staff walk out for 24 hours again.

There are also no specific rail replacement bus services provided but regular bus services will be operating as normal.

As well as no local services to Worksop, there will only be one train per hour on the mainline between Nottingham and London St Pancras with services running between 7.30am and 6.30pm only.

There will be no trains serving Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead on Wednesday due to strike action by the RMT Union

The planned strike by Aslef members on Saturday, July 30, should not directly affect EMR services, which should run as normal.

However, EMR warned that neighbouring train operators who are affected by strike action will be running a significantly reduced service.On it’s website, EMR said: “There are also a number of large events taking place across the country (on Saturday) and therefore we expect EMR services to be extremely busy on the day – boarding control may be in place at some stations.

"You should only travel if necessary and if you do decide to travel, please leave extra time for your journey and plan ahead, especially if you have connecting trains with other operators.”

