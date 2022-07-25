Stagecoach and bus union agree last minute pay deal to avoid strikes in Worksop

Following further talks over the weekend, the two sides reached agreement on a new pay deal for its employees in Worksop and Mansfield.

The new enhanced pay deal, which is being recommended by the union, will now be put to a full employee ballot.

This means that the industrial action planned on July 26, August 2, August 9 and August 16 has been suspended whilst the ballot takes place, and services are now planned to run as normal on all these dates.

Strike action has been suspended

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Following further talks over the weekend with the RMT, a new enhanced pay deal has been proposed which the union is recommending that our employees accept.